PETERSBURG – In the wake of burgeoning complaints about the lack of enforcement of municipal codes, Upper Township’s recently hired, “temporary” business administrator, Gary DeMarzo, pledged quicker reactions and improved scrutiny of violations.  

During Upper Township Committee's May 23 meeting, DeMarzo said, “The township has strong code provisions on the books, but they have not been enforced as stringently as they could have been, so we’re looking to have quicker intake and receipt of reporting of maintenance violations, such as high grass that hasn’t been mowed for months.  

"Most especially, we’ll be looking to enforce nuisance ordinances with respect to short-term rental arrangements, such as through Airbnb, which are causing a surge in underage drinking, drag racing on quiet residential streets, tumultuous partying with loud and inappropriate music, and littering.”  

During public comment, a Beesley's Point resident said, “I’m seeing my quality of life negatively affected firsthand. This situation of the short-term rentals is causing days after days of strangers living in the midst of our close-knit neighborhood and causing all kinds of problems. Please take action so that this problem goes away.”  

A state trooper from the Woodbine Barracks, which polices the municipality in lieu of a local police force and for which residents pay taxes, who attended the meeting, said, “I’m listening. You must report these incidents to us for our immediate attention.”  

DeMarzo summed up by urging residents to get information and video camera surveillance to troopers, so the relevant ordinances' three-strikes enforcement can be implemented, summons issued, court appearances required, bonds posted to stay in the house, and help shut down the "animal houses."

