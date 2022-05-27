PETERSBURG – During public comment at Upper Township Committee's May 24 meeting, a Seaville resident described recent actions she has taken to have state and county officials scrutinize the municipality’s recent hiring of a “temporary” business administrator.
The resident said she reported the municipality to the state Office of Public Integrity and Accountability, as well as to the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office, regarding the hiring.
She cited a 28-page document that specifies how to use the utmost due diligence in hiring for the position of a business administrator because of the critical importance of trust and duty required to the residents of the hiring municipality.
She quoted from state guidelines and regulations that the position is defined as of such significant importance that candidates must go through rigorous advertising, posting of resumes, interviewing, and public engagement, most especially among residents, to find the person most qualified.
“None of these critical elements in the hiring process, as recommended by the state and by best practices, none, was done by Township Committee," the resident said. "How do residents of Upper know we got the best person? Only one Committee member, John Coggins, supported the interests of township residents by asking questions that no one on committee, including the mayor, would answer, such as why this person and why do we need this position? The person hired, Gary DeMarzo, said he got the position through a ‘referral,’ so he seized the opportunity, but meanwhile, township taxpayers are left in the dark as to what happened and why.”
The resident urged fellow residents to get involved and hold the committee accountable as to what is going on behind the scenes with the hiring.
The Herald asked both Mayor Curtis Corson and DeMarzo for their comments regarding the growing concern among residents for the lack of transparency, the rumors of political deal-making in choosing DeMarzo, and the total lack of engagement with the taxpayers and business community, as has been expressed during earlier public comments. Neither Corson nor DeMarzo responded to the Herald’s request for comment.
Camille Sailer, who covers Dennis Township, Sea Isle City and Upper Township, enjoys covering the northern part of the county as an interesting counterpoint to her work as an international trade consultant.
