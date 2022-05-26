UT Logo

PETERSBURG – During public comment at Upper Township Committee's May 23 meeting, a Marmora resident urged the governing body to make a vacant gas station site a public park.  

The site in question is at the intersection of Route 9 and Roosevelt Boulevard, in Marmora, and the resident said her home neighbors the site.  

“The park could be made into a beautiful gateway for the Beesley's Point section of the township,” the resident said.  

Mayor Curtis Corson replied by noting, “Although remediation issues held back the project when we first thought about doing something there a few years ago, it’s a good idea to dust off the proposal, which has been languishing for several years. We’ll revisit it, including seeking out county funding and/or any possible donation of the site by the owner.” 

