624b12ee1fef5.image.png

A fatal April crash on Tuckahoe Rd. Upper Township is requesting that the county conduct a traffic study to identify hazards.

 Via Marmora Volunteer Fire Department

PETERSBURG – Upper Township Committee members passed a resolution at their April 25 meeting, urging the county to conduct a traffic study of Tuckahoe Road (CR 631) between Church and Tyler roads.  

This recommendation was prompted by numerous complaints by residents of the area as a source of a series of accidents, some quite serious, over recent months.  

Engineer Paul Dietrich stated that he would connect with county officials to ensure the traffic study request receives appropriate consideration. 

Locations

Reporter

Camille Sailer, who covers Dennis Township, Sea Isle City and Upper Township, enjoys covering the northern part of the county as an interesting counterpoint to her work as an international trade consultant.

