UT Logo

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

PETERSBURG – Upper Township Committee, at its June 13 meeting, discussed the noticeable increase in individuals swimming under dangerous conditions and getting into trouble in municipal waters.  

Deputy Mayor Jay Newman, who oversees public safety and is Marmora Volunteer Fire Company's chief, reported, “There have been five recent ‘fish outs’ just in the last few days.”  

“There is an extremely large number of swimmers who are putting themselves in harm’s way in ocean waters because of swimming after hours at unguarded beaches and getting caught in rip currents. Good Samaritan rescuers are being put at risk, as they try to help these distressed swimmers.”  

In a related update, Newman noted that, as of June 17, lifeguards will be stationed at Strathmere and Beesley's Point beaches. 

Locations

Reporter

Camille Sailer, who covers Dennis Township, Sea Isle City and Upper Township, enjoys covering the northern part of the county as an interesting counterpoint to her work as an international trade consultant.

Recommended for you

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments