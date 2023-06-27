Upper Repeats Call to Stay Off Dunes

Upper Township Committee reminded beachgoers to stay off the dunes at its June 26 meeting.

 Courtesy Upper Township's Facebook page

PETERSBURG – The mayor and Upper Township Committee are again stressing that beachgoers need to stay off the dunes along Strathmere beaches in Upper Township.

