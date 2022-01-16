271812001_6952117428195014_2220309057868202697_n.jpg

Upper Township Committee, led by recently appointed Mayor Curtis Corson, took the presentation of an American Legion “Blue Star Banner” as one of its first acts, honoring the military service of the Speed family. 

The ceremony took place at Upper’s municipal building Jan. 10 

Gregory and Arlene Speed, the parents of Lt. Col. Matthew Speed, received the banner. Matthew Speed is presently serving as the deputy division chief of an 18-member unit for the U.S. Department of Defense, managing 30 command and control programs valued at over $15 billion.  

Speed is a graduate of Ocean City High School and St. Joseph’s University and was deployed to Afghanistan and other areas in the Middle East around 2009 for multiple assignments with the elite Special Operations Forces. 

