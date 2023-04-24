UT-STORY-UTPB Ocean WInd Davis.jpg

Attorney Keith Davis, representing Ocean Wind LLC, addresses the Upper Township Planning Board, April 20, regarding his client’s application to construct a new power substation that would receive power transmitted from a proposed wind farm.

 Christopher South

PETERSBURG – By a unanimous vote, the Upper Township Planning Board gave preliminary and final site plan approval for constructing an electrical power substation roughly 250 feet from a 50-year-old substation that is part of the Beesley’s Point redevelopment plan.

Attorney Keith Davis elicits expert testimony before the Upper Township Planning Board from engineers Kathy Herring, of E2 Project Management, and Gladys Doran, a project manager with Public Service Enterprise Group (PSEG). The application was unanimously approved by the board April 20.

