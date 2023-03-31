PETERSBURG – Upper Township Committee passed the 2023 municipal budget, which includes a 2.8-cent tax rate increase.
“Yours is one of the smaller increases,” auditor Leon Costello said at the March 27 committee meeting.
Costello said he has seen an 8.4-cent tax rate in another municipality but did not elaborate. He said the Upper Township budget had not changed since it was introduced a month earlier. The budget passed 4-0, with Committeeman Curtis Corson absent due to attending a county Agriculture Development Board meeting.
Last month, Costello called 2023 “a year like no other,” describing the effects of a 22% increase in health care costs statewide. Township Administrator Gary DeMarzo also cited pension costs, inflation, and rising utility costs as adding to the cost of township government. He said the township was going to be operating with eight fewer employees than in 2022.
Upper Township’s 2023 budget will appropriate $15,774,702.62, which is a decrease of $67,808.44 from 2022. The roughly $15.8 million is below the tax levy cap. The local purpose tax will increase by $551,306.08, necessitating an additional .0279 on the tax rate.
The tax rate per $100 of assessed value is increasing from .2520 per $100 of assessed value to .2799 per $100. A home assessed at $300,000 would pay another $84 per year, or $7 per month, DeMarzo said in the Feb. 27 meeting.
Only content submissions which satisfy our conditions for publication will be published.
The fee for publication via this portal is $100. This fee is non-refundable.
To accomplish your publication purchase, you must be logged-in as a website user: https://www.capemaycountyherald.com/users/signup
This purchase is for online publication only. If print publication is also desired, please proceed with the purchase of online publication and contact Advertise@cmcHerald.com regarding print publication.
By default, approved/paid submissions will be published to the "Lifestyle" section of the website. Requests for other urls/sections deemed relevant to the submission will be honored.
Submissions may contain links – including do-follow links.
Published submissions will remain published for as long as the website remains active, presumably at least one year.
Publisher reserves the right to refuse publication for any reason.
Submissions will not be processed for publication without advance payment.
Submissions requiring additional support services – e.g., to amend content or to effect payment – will not be published. By mutual agreement, editorial services may be provided for an additional charge; otherwise, advance payment rendered will be deemed a non-refundable service charge.
Upon request to Advertise@cmcHerald.com a link to the published article will be transmitted via email.
Our website is directed to a U.S.-based audience; our content may not be accessible to some international audiences due to technology restrictions.
By initiating this transaction, the submitter assumes any and all liability associated with publication of the submitted content (e.g., infringement, licensing) and agrees to defend and hold the Publisher harmless.