PETERSBURG – Upper Township is considering whether it is worthwhile to apply for grants available for electric vehicle (EV) charging stations because of the high cost above what the grants cover.
Township Administrator Gary DeMarzo said there must be some more conversation before the township moves forward with accepting money for EV charging stations.
DeMarzo said the township needs to determine the return on investment (ROI) related to constructing an EV charging station as opposed to the potential use. He said the township is currently looking at an $80,000 investment for the charging station.
“We have to look at how that is transmitted over the life of the product and the ROI,” he said.
DeMarzo said Cape May is going through the same process and is currently getting some quotes. Wildwood Crest submitted grant applications and is making plans to install Five Mile Island’s only EV charging stations. However, DeMarzo said, there is a big difference between the township and barrier island communities, which potentially would have much higher use for EV charging stations.
Upper Township has a different dynamic than the barrier island communities, he said.
Upper Township has received quotes for the actual construction and is now looking at the residual costs for the program and hardware.
Township Engineer Paul Dietrich said the state puts out grant announcements and through the Sustainable Jersey program, the state is trying to get more EV charging stations installed around the state.
Upper Township applied for grants, but the need was not great enough to get higher-funded grants. He said the decision to proceed would be up to Upper Township Committee, which would have to authorize the funding to construct the EV charging stations.
Dietrich said residents generally have a charger in their homes, which takes a longer amount of time. He suggested the EV charging stations be part of the Beesley’s Point redevelopment plan.
