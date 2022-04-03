Screen Shot 2022-04-03 at 12.30.27 PM.png
PETERSBURG – Upper Township Committee voted March 28 to revise and update its existing campground ordinance, such as provisions for storage, period of operation, and modification of campers.  

The thrust of the revisions is directed primarily to “rental” campgrounds where visitors rent space for a certain period, whether a day, week, or even the season, paying a fee to the campground owner but no tax.  

In a letter to the editor submitted to the Herald, an owner in Bayberry Cove noted that Upper’s new proposed ordinance does not reference his type of campground.  

According to the letter writer, Tom Reynolds, of Marmora, owners at Bayberry Cove and Oakridge pay taxes and individually have title to their own land, operating as a condominium association. Thus, they are seeking to have the current draft of the proposed ordinance amended to reflect this difference. 

 

