PETERSBURG – At their regular meeting Oct. 11, the Upper Township Committee members, one by one, paid tribute to former deputy mayor Ed Barr, who died Oct. 4 at age 59.
Among the tributes, committee member Jay Newman said he played football with Barr at Ocean City High School.
“I always admired his hard work,” Newman said.
Former Mayor Rich Palombo, who directly preceded current mayor Curtis Corson, attended the meeting. He came to “add my condolences and memories to those already expressed. Ed was a dedicated person who focused on serving his family and community and very much enjoyed that service. We served together for three terms, so I grew to know him very well. He will be long remembered, and he will be very much missed.”
Barr grew up in Sea Isle City, was one of 12 children, having 11 sisters, and was a former police officer in Hamilton Township before his service as both committee member and deputy mayor in Upper Township.
