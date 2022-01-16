upper township logo

PETERSBURG – With its first official meeting of 2022 Jan. 10, Upper Township Committee saw a few changes.  

One was the meeting starting at 4:30 p.m., breaking a years-long tradition of 7:30 p.m. meetings.  

However, those wishing to attend the committee meetings should note that the 4:30 p.m. start time is only for the first meeting, held on the second Monday of each month. The committee’s second meeting, held on the fourth Monday of each month, will start at 6:30 p.m. 

