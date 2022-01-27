Caravan,And,Camping,,Static,Home,Aerial,View.,Porthmadog,Holiday,Park
PETERSBURG – A large contingent of older mobile home residents urged Upper Township officials Jan. 24 to consider instituting a municipal rent control ordinance.  

Their argument centered around the increases many are experiencing that “are much higher than the consumer price index.”  

Solicitor Dan Young noted, “There are no relevant state statutes regarding rent control, and if the municipality wants to move forward it must conduct a study that would first be reviewed by the township Planning Board.”  

The committee decided that it would take the first step to see how much such a study would cost by soliciting estimates, noting that the process would be lengthy. 

