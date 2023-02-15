UT Logo

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

PETERSBURG – Upper Township Mayor Jay Newman Feb. 13 said he had two issues he wanted to bring to the attention of the governing body: Downed Verizon lines and matters related to zip codes. 

Recommended for you

Locations

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments