PETERSBURG – Upper Township Committee is considering how to regulate the growing short-term rental market in the township.
The committee, during its March 13 meeting, introduced Ordinance 008-2023, which requires registration of all rental units in the township, but also addresses short-term rentals, such as through Airbnb or Vrbo.
“This was actually brought up by a citizen,” Mayor Jay Newman said.
Township Administrator Gary DeMarzo said the draft ordinance was sent to the Planning Board to come up with a plan for short-term rentals. Newman said he was interested in having the public weigh in on the topic.
Township Engineer Paul Dietrich said the ordinance’s purpose is to be in compliance with a state mandate to register all rentals in the state for the specific purpose of having them inspected for lead-based paint. DeMarzo said this would require keeping and maintaining a list of rental properties.
He said the township would also likely be collecting fees related to short-term rentals. Attorney Lindsy Newcomb said the fees would be included in a separate resolution.
Committeeman Curtis Corson said the township would be allowed to collect a 3% occupancy tax on short-term rentals.
“That 3% can really add up,” he said.
The occupancy tax would be added to the township’s general fund.
Corson said the requirement to register rentals would be a boost to public safety, knowing where the units are and having them fire inspected.
