PETERSBURG - Upper Township Committee members voted to introduce the municipality's 2022 budget March 28.  

The budget totals $15.4 million compared to the 2021 budget, which was $15.5 million. The tax rate is proposed to increase 3.28 cents, and per city administration, the increase is primarily due to capital expenditures and salary increases. Thus, a taxpayer with an assessed value of a home at $400,000 would pay an additional $131 in 2022.  

The public hearing is expected to be held May 9, when the budget will come up for second reading and possible adoption.  

