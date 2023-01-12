UT Logo

PETERSBURG – At its Jan. 9 meeting, Upper Township Committee recognized the efforts of the Ocean City and Strathmere fire departments, Ocean City 911 dispatchers, and State Police Maritime Bureau for their “heroic and professional” rescue work Oct. 30, 2022, at Corson’s Inlet when three boat occupants found themselves in deep waters as their small craft floundered.

