UT Logo

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

PETERSBURG – At its May 9 meeting, Upper Township Committee unanimously passed resolutions honoring two new Eagle Scouts - Nicholas George and Christopher Lemmon, both of Troop 79, in Seaville.  

The committee also recognized Scout Masters Michael Sharp and Scott Halliday for giving their time “so freely and generously for the benefit of our youth.”   

George achieved his designation of Eagle Scout through the completion of his Eagle Scout project, which consisted of the installation of a permanent memorial at the New Jersey State Police Atlantic City Expressway Station at Farley Plaza in memory of Trooper Marienus J. Segeren, for the 50th anniversary of his passing. Segeren died in the line of duty serving the citizens of New Jersey.  

George also presented a donation of excess funds raised in the amount of $2,290 to the New Jersey State Police Survivors of the Triangle, a New Jersey Chapter of Concerns of Police Survivors Inc.., which provides resources to assist in the rebuilding of the lives of surviving families of law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty.  

Lemmon was noted for creating over 200 wooden hearts as a contribution towards Shore Medical Center, in Somers Point, for their memorial representing Covid patients who recovered in their hospital.  

Lemmon also enlisted the help of troop members and Cub Scouts of Pack 79 to create additional hearts on posts, painting them in Shore Medical Center's colors of purple and white and staking them on the hospital's front lawn. 

Locations

Reporter

Camille Sailer, who covers Dennis Township, Sea Isle City and Upper Township, enjoys covering the northern part of the county as an interesting counterpoint to her work as an international trade consultant.

Recommended for you

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments