Upper Township Committee honored first responders for saving the life of a heart patient Jan. 6, the first of three such incidents in a 28-day period. Shown, from left, are Mayor Jay Newman, Committee member Mark Pancoast, dispatcher James Hagger, paramedic Craig Henderson, EMT John Brittin, EMT Chief Mellissa Coker, paramedic Val Jerue, EMS Capt. Brian Allegretto, Deputy Chief Roy Blackledge, Deputy Mayor Kim Hayes, and Committee member Victor Nappen II.

PETERSBURG – Upper Township Committee honored several of its emergency medical services (EMS) team, March 27, for saving three people on separate occasions from cardiac arrest in a 28-day period.

Upper Township Committee honored first responders for saving the life of a heart patient Jan. 20, the second of three such incidents in a 28-day period. Shown, from left, are Mayor Jay Newman, Committee member Mark Pancoast, telecommunicator Trish Callahan, EMT Larry Dubs, EMT Jenn Teasenfitz, EMT Supervisor John Brittin, EMS Chief Mellissa Coker, paramedic Trish Carey, Deputy Mayor Kim Hayes, and Committee Member Victor Nappen II.
Upper Township Committee honored first responders for saving the life of a heart patient on Jan. 20, the third of three such incidents in a 28-day period. Shown, from left, are Mayor Jay Newman, Committee member Mark Pancoast, EMT Angel Anderson, Tuckahoe Fire Chief Ed Carter, Upper Rescue Squad member Josh Tozer, EMT John Carter, EMT Mark Newman, EMT Timothy Brittin, telecommunicator Trish Callahan, paramedic Butch Schwenger, dispatcher Rachel Anderson, Brian Cavanaugh, Deputy Mayor Kim Hayes, and Committee member Victor Nappen II.
Hailey Riggins expresses public gratitude to Upper Township first responders for saving her father’s life after a heart attack Feb. 3.

