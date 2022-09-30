PETERSBURG – Upper Township’s Chief Financial Officer Barbara Ludy informed municipal governing body members at their Sept. 27 meeting that the health benefits costs will be going up 21% per state imposition of new regulations.
editor's pick
Upper Employee Health Costs to Rise 21%
NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.
Tags
Locations
Camille Sailer
Reporter
Camille Sailer, who covers Dennis Township, Sea Isle City and Upper Township, enjoys covering the northern part of the county as an interesting counterpoint to her work as an international trade consultant.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Load comments
Most Popular
Articles
- 2 Dead After Chaotic Weekend in Wildwood
- Driver of BMW Arrested in H2oi Golf Cart Crash
- Police Respond as Unsanctioned Car Rallies Come to Town
- Wildwood Residents Show Up to Demand Answers, Solutions
- Father and Son Duo Charged in Burglary
- Wildwood City Officials Warn the Public Ahead of Official Weekend Car Event
- Child Hospitalized After North Wildwood Pool Accident
- Hurricane Ian’s Effects Will be Felt in CMCo
- Prosecutor Adds Charges Against H2oi Driver
- Indictments Filed Sept. 27
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
- West wildwood - Now they put up cameras for the race of gentlemen but not for the thugs seems to me Just a bit to late Chiefs
- Cape May county - As a high school dropout it's extremely amusing to watch our meteorologists give us the "facts" while ignoring things like lunar gravitational and baritronomical effects on the weather...
- Ocean View - Is it me or does it seem to everyone that the inconsistent and false information from our White House clashes with the (correct) information from people making less than half of the mop heads salary...
- Stone harbor - Could you imagine if trump said this?? Come on man!?! House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Friday said that farmers in Florida need illegal immigrants "to pick the crops.” The dems can’t even keep...
- Wildwood - To the Wildwood Crest spouter about taking Wildwood out of Wildwood Crest. Snob, better than other people, too good for Wildwood etc. I have lived in Wildwood 70 years and have heard these things...