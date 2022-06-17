UT Logo

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

PETERSBURG – During public comment at the June 13 Upper Township Committee meeting, a resident asked why the assistant business administrator position was being eliminated, which committee members had just approved by resolution.  

Mayor Curtis Corson responded, “We didn't know what direction the township was going in January when we approved creation of this position. We now have a full-time business administrator, so we don’t, at the time, need the assistant position. We can always add that position back in just as easily as we are eliminating it now.”  

Chief Financial Officer Barbara Ludy added that the expense of the assistant position will be returned to the municipality’s general fund.  

In recent months, the Herald has reported that the creation of the business administrator position has generated ongoing controversy among residents and concern from at least one Committee member, John Coggins, for what they said was the lack of transparency in selecting Gary DeMarzo to fill the role, as well as failure to follow usual and customary hiring practices. 

Locations

Reporter

Camille Sailer, who covers Dennis Township, Sea Isle City and Upper Township, enjoys covering the northern part of the county as an interesting counterpoint to her work as an international trade consultant.

Recommended for you

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments