electric vehicle EV stock
Viktoriia Hnutiak via Shutterstock

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

PETERSBURG - At the Aug. 8 Upper Township Committee meeting, a heated argument ensued about paying a bill for the upgrade of an electric vehicle charging station at the Upper Township municipal building.

Recently hired business administrator Gary DeMarzo took umbrage at what dissenting Committee member John Coggins inferred was an upgrade because of DeMarzo seemingly owning and driving a Tesla.  

Recommended for you

Tags

Locations

Reporter

Camille Sailer, who covers Dennis Township, Sea Isle City and Upper Township, enjoys covering the northern part of the county as an interesting counterpoint to her work as an international trade consultant.

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments