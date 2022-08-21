PETERSBURG -At the Aug. 8Upper Township Committee meeting, a heated argument ensued about paying a bill forthe upgrade of anelectric vehiclecharging station at the Upper Townshipmunicipalbuilding.
Recently hired business administrator GaryDeMarzotook umbrage at what dissenting Committee member John Coggins inferred was an upgrade because ofDeMarzoseemingly owning and driving a Tesla.
“This is not my Tesla charging station,”arguedDeMarzo.
Chief Financial Officer BarbaraLudy saidthe bill, totaling $2,490,in questionhasalreadybeenpaidand that the outlet has already been upgraded. The work was completed byAnzeloneElectric Company, aCourt Housecompany.
Coggins then explained a list ofreasonswhy he would not support payment of this bill.Chiefly, heargued that unlessthe Townshipcould recoup costs,the charging stationshould not be available to thepublic.
The bill was ultimately approved for payment with four Committee members including Mayor Curtis Corson voting to pay and Coggins votingagainst it.
During the public comment portion of the meeting,someresidentsspoke in favor, suggesting it was good to have a place for residents to charge, mitigating “range anxiety.” Some worriedthat a "feeding frenzy" wouldensue, giving away energyfree of charge. Another resident made the analogy that the Township was doing the same thing as providing free gas tothose whomight show up fromanywhere.
The Herald posedseveralquestions to Corson,Coggins andDeMarzo, about the unclear rationale for upgrading the charging station.
Whywas the station upgraded? Doesthetownship havedocumentation forthe upgradeofthestation? What are theongoing operational costs to the taxpayers?
Corson, Cogginsand DeMarzo did not respond.
Barbara Murphy-Leary, a resident of Upper Township for 38 years,launched the Politics and Promises blog in April 2022 out of frustration due to the lack of transparency and truthfulness by the Upper Township Committee,
“Along with(the blog)came a Facebook page. What has happened since then has been inspiring as well as enlightening. The community response has been encouraging. Both the website and social media page have grown but what I have discovered is that many are afraid to speak openly, whether at a meeting or online. They fear retribution from our elected officials and the administration,” Murphy-Leary told the Herald.
“As for the process of Mr.DeMarzo'shiring and the charging station implementation and expense, we must hold our municipal governing body officials accountable and get answers to taxpayers' legitimate concerns and questions,"she continued.
After thecontroversialvote approving payment of the bill, discussion ended on amorepositive note. MunicipalEngineer Paul Dietrich mentioned that the Township is pursuing grant opportunities to establish more EV charging stations throughout the municipality.
Camille Sailer, who covers Dennis Township, Sea Isle City and Upper Township, enjoys covering the northern part of the county as an interesting counterpoint to her work as an international trade consultant.
