PETERSBURG – Upper Township Committee decided Jan. 24 to proceed with the creation of an assistant business administrator position, setting the maximum salary at $120,000, excluding benefits 

All committee members voted in favor of the initiative, except for Committee member John Coggins, who voted no, saying, “I’m in favor of smaller government and not adding more expense on taxpayers.”  

Committee member Kim Hayes noted, “Let’s have government that’s more efficient and that we are, at this point, just creating the position and later we can decide to fund, at what salary level and whether to even fill the position.” 

