PETERSBURG – Business Administrator Gary DeMarzo informed Upper Township Committee, at its July 11 meeting, that the administration is getting serious about code violations, with more emphasis on visiting properties where complaints have arisen.  

“We’ve identified five violations with visits to properties and notifications issued in the last few weeks. Some will result in litigation if fines are not paid in a timely fashion," DeMarzo said.  

"We’re also focusing, as well, on violations of invasive species and more in-depth training for the municipal code officer,” he added. 

