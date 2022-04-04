UPPER TOWNSHIP - A veteran of the Upper Township Committee will run for reelection, but announced he will switch parties before doing so.
John Coggins, a former Republican, will run as an independent in November, the Press of Atlantic City reported.
Coggins reportedly backed two independent candidates in last election, over other Republican nominees. Both independents were soundly defeated as were three Democrat challengers.
According to the Press, Coggins said he did not ask the local Grand Old Party (GOP) for their support in the fall, but identified himself as an “independent Republican.” Mark Pancoast and rookie Victor Nappen will run with the GOP’s backing in the fall, according to the Press.
Pancoast had an abbreviated first term, since he took over for Hobie Young after his 2020 resignation on the heels of Young’s social media media posts which were widely condemned, including by other Republican Committee members.
In 2014, Young and Coggins were running mates, unseating Jay Newman and Curtis Corson. Both Corson and Newman are now back on the committee, with Corson now serving as mayor.
According to the Press, Coggins plans to run with another independent candidate, though he said he has not decided who he will ask yet. That candidate would have until June to file their petition.
Lenora Boninfante Kodytek, the township’s Democratic leader, also ran for the committee last year. Kodytek lost to Kimberly Hayes in that election 3,056 to 1,750 votes. Kodytek told the Press she is not yet prepared to announce any Democrats running this fall.
Only content submissions which satisfy our conditions for publication will be published.
The fee for publication via this portal is $100. This fee is non-refundable.
To accomplish your publication purchase, you must be logged-in as a website user: https://www.capemaycountyherald.com/users/signup
This purchase is for online publication only. If print publication is also desired, please proceed with the purchase of online publication and contact Advertise@cmcHerald.com regarding print publication.
By default, approved/paid submissions will be published to the "Lifestyle" section of the website. Requests for other urls/sections deemed relevant to the submission will be honored.
Submissions may contain links – including do-follow links.
Published submissions will remain published for as long as the website remains active, presumably at least one year.
Publisher reserves the right to refuse publication for any reason.
Submissions will not be processed for publication without advance payment.
Submissions requiring additional support services – e.g., to amend content or to effect payment – will not be published. By mutual agreement, editorial services may be provided for an additional charge; otherwise, advance payment rendered will be deemed a non-refundable service charge.
Upon request to Advertise@cmcHerald.com a link to the published article will be transmitted via email.
Our website is directed to a U.S.-based audience; our content may not be accessible to some international audiences due to technology restrictions.
By initiating this transaction, the submitter assumes any and all liability associated with publication of the submitted content (e.g., infringement, licensing) and agrees to defend and hold the Publisher harmless.