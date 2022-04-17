ZOOM MEETING FILE PHOTO
PETERSBURG – Upper Township Committee member John Coggins advised the governing body, at its April 11 meeting, that “the public wants to be able to remotely attend our meetings, and I think we should bring that opportunity back. Committee members can attend remotely, so why not?”  

Mayor Curtis Corson said, “Our Zoom meetings have not always been comprised of people from Upper Township. Sometimes we have individuals from North Jersey who want to comment during the public portion. However, it’s not fair to Upper residents that they can't participate virtually.”  

Coggins pushed for a date when the public can start to, again, attend remotely, such as within 90 days. Corson pledged that the relevant equipment will be checked and then the Zoom connections will be good to go, as soon as that is accomplished. 

 

