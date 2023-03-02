UT Logo

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

PETERSBURG – Upper Township Committee, in its Feb. 27 meeting, introduced the 2023 municipal budget, which includes a 2.8-cent tax rate increase over last year.

Recommended for you

Tags

Locations

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments