UT-STORY-UT Timeout Crowd.jpg

Upper Township Committee looked out at a full meeting room Feb. 27, as people came from various locations in New Jersey to voice opposition to a proposed offshore wind farm planned by Ørsted.

 Christopher South

PETERSBURG – Upper Township Mayor Jay Newman had to give the audience a timeout Feb. 27, as wind farm opponents continually voiced objections out of turn and refused to stay on the topic at hand.

UT-STORY-UT Timeout Maley.jpg

Redevelopment Attorney James Maley explains the reason for an ordinance change being considered in Upper Township Feb. 27. Maley used a graphic of the site at Beesley’s Point to show how an existing electrical substation would be moved from the center of the site to a site to the left on the map.
UT-STORY-UT Timeout Signholders.jpg

Citizens came to Upper Township from various New Jersey communities to protest Upper Township’s perceived actions or inactions related to a proposed offshore wind farm in the ocean. Electrical lines from the wind farm could link up to a substation at Beesley’s Point.
UT-STORY-Ut Timeout Hollinsworth.jpg

Nancy Hollingsworth, of Wildwood Crest, attended a Feb. 27 Upper Township Committee meeting to express concern over the deaths of whales which some claim are due to work being done to prepare for the construction of an offshore wind farm.
UT-STORY-UT TImeout Corson.jpg

Upper Township Committeeman Curtis Corson listens to citizens’ comments on a proposed offshore wind farm.
UT-STORY-UT Timeoue Nappen.jpg

Upper Township Committeeman Victor Nappen explains why he would prefer to wait to get more information regarding the deaths of marine mammals before advancing a redevelopment project that could potentially be linked to Ocean Wind I.

