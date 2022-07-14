PETERSBURG – Upper Township Committee, at its June 27 meeting, adopted several amendments to its campground and trailer ordinance provisions.
The first reading of the ordinance was held March 28 and in the ensuing months, underwent committee discussion and text refinements, as well as additional public comments at the committee’s June 13 meeting.
Included in the ordinance is that “camping cabins” are not permitted. Camping cabins are defined as “any permanent structure or modification of a recreational vehicle that has been done by permit from the construction office,” such as “replacement of the roof and/or interior walls of the recreational vehicle.”
Another amendment requires that campground roads shall not be less than 70 feet from existing property lines or public rights of way.
Additional revisions related to spacing requirements call for sufficient distance for all campsites that must be more than 200 feet from a public right of way and that each campsite, including parking space, must provide a minimum of 1,500 square feet of space.
Camille Sailer, who covers Dennis Township, Sea Isle City and Upper Township, enjoys covering the northern part of the county as an interesting counterpoint to her work as an international trade consultant.
