PETERSBURG – Upper Township Committee, at its May 9 meeting, adopted the municipality's $15.4 million 2022 budget.  

The tax increase is 3.28 cents, bringing the local tax rate to .2518 cents.  

The owner of a $400,000 property would see an increase of $131.09 in their local taxes this year.  

According to Chief Financial Officer Barbara Ludy, the municipality’s “main revenue sources continue to be state aid and the local purpose tax. Main spending increases for 2022 are debt service and direct employee costs, such as salaries, pension, Social Security, and insurance." 

