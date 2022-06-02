UT Logo

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

TUCKAHOE – Public sector workers in Upper Township have unionized under Local 152. The union was certified by the state of New Jersey to represent nine clerical workers in May after a majority expressed interest via “card check” for union representation.

“We’re excited to welcome these new members to our union, and we look forward to working hard on their behalf,” stated Local 152 President Brian String.

In New Jersey, after a majority of public workers at a workplace sign cards expressing their intent for union representation, the employer by law must recognize the union and begin the process of bargaining a union agreement. 

Workers at Upper Township in Cape May County reached out to the union with the desire for representation to best serve the town. Many of the new union members at the location have decades of experience and want to ensure they can continue to proudly serve the town regardless of changing political administrations, String said. 

Negotiations on the first contract for these members will begin soon, focusing on improving working conditions and protecting and enhancing wages and benefits. 

Locations

Recommended for you

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments