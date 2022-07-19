In this article, the CapeMay County Board of County Commissioners:
Learned of the state's intention to upgrade the George Redding Bridge that links Wildwood to the mainland.
Authorized the county engineer to seek federal funds to study the replacement of Townsend's Inlet Bridge.
Passed two bond ordinances totaling over $39 million without public comment.
Named David DeWeese solicitor of the Pollution Control Financing Authority.
Appointed Casey Halverson to the Board of Education of the Special Services School District and Vocational School District.
Approved a lead removal contract for the county Public Safety Training Center.
Learned the Animal Shelter and Adoption Center's veterinary medications will cost more.
CREST HAVEN - Wildwood's gateway project from the George Redding Bridge east to the beach was a massive county undertaking to make the resort more appealing to vacationers.
According to County Commissioner Jeffrey Pierson at the July 12 Board of County Commissioners meeting, the west side needs attention.
County Engineer Robert Church told the board of the state's plan for upgrades on the bridge. The state sought county consent for its project.
"Are they (state Department of Transportation, DOT) going to do anything on the west side of the bridge? I'd like to see better lighting and bike paths," Pierson said.
"There hasn't been any talk of that yet. The expectation is that, at some point, DOT would do some improvements on that side, but I have not heard," Church replied.
"I certainly would like you to pressure them to do that," Pierson continued. "You come over the bridge (into Wildwood), and it looks great; going up the bridge (westward), it looks terrible.
"People don't have access to the roads with their bikes and walking on that side of the bridge," Pierson said.
He urged Church to contact the DOT and "have them bring it up to code the way we did."
"We approached them before we started (the gateway project) and itemized all the expenses incurred," Church said.
Later, the board passed a resolution endorsing the study of the 1950 bridge.
The resolution notes county approval "to rehabilitate deficient mechanical and electrical systems, structural and incidental roadway approach components."
The bridge was dedicated July 27, 1950, and needs repairs to "improve the condition rating to Good standards."
Townsend's Inlet Bridge Replacement Study Eyed
As the board considered bridges, it passed a resolution authorizing the Engineer's Office to submit a grant application for "a concept development study" to replace and realign Townsend's Inlet Bridge.
The document asks for consideration of federal infrastructure funds to replace the bridge that links Avalon and Sea Isle City on Ocean Drive.
Bonds OK'd Without Comment
Two bond ordinances that totaled just over $39 million were passed without comment from the public at the meeting.
The first (6-22) was for $29 million for "various roadway and drainage improvements."
The next (7-22), for $10.3 million, provides various capital improvements, including a parking lot at the County Park in Swainton.
DeWeese Named Solicitor
Attorney David DeWeese, of Wildwood, was appointed solicitor of the county Pollution Control Financing Authority.
Appointed to Joint School Board
Casey Halverson, of Cape May, was appointed to the Board of Education of the Special Services School District and the Vocational School District.
The appointment will expire June 30, 2025.
Lead Removal Contract Passed
A $1 contract was awarded to JJ Metal Services Inc., of Miami, Florida, for lead removal and firing range restoration at the county Public Safety Training Center.
The firm was one of two bidders for the contract. Work was to begin July 13 and end upon job completion.
Animal Shelter Meds to Cost More
Legend & White Animal Health Corp., of Lincolnshire, Illinois, amended its contract to increase unit prices of veterinary medicines for the Animal Shelter and Adoption Center.
The resolution permitting the changes noted "supply chain disruptions and manufacturers' increases" as the reason for the increases.
Its website states the firm is a "woman-owned small business" with public and private sector clients around the nation.