PETERSBURG – The lawyer of Michael Halpern, who owns the site targeted for a proposed winery, in Beesley's Point, spoke during public comment at Upper Township Committee's Jan. 10 meeting.  

The lawyer said that hearings with the municipality’s planning and zoning boards and possibly with the county’s Department of Agriculture are still pending.  

However, he stated that he was apprising the municipality now of the latest project details because its operation might eventually require various current and potentially future municipal ordinances.  

Per Halpern’s legal counsel, Halpern does not plan to hold large events, festivals, or outdoor music, and operations will be limited to daylight hours.  

Beesley's Point is a popular destination for boaters, bikers, and beachgoers, and its bayside park was recently upgraded to provide more amenities for these activities, thus becoming an even bigger destination because of these enhanced attractions, with the accompanying increase in traffic. 

The committee made clear that neighbors are still worried about increased traffic and parking problems and other safety issues, including pesticide use, related to the proposal.  

Committee member John Coggins asked if Halpern would consider that the proposed winery cut its summer hours, when traffic is at peak. The answer was no. 

