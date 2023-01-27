WASHINGTON – Today (Jan. 26), U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo announced that the Department’s Economic Development Administration (EDA) is awarding a $1.1 million grant to the city of North Wildwood, New Jersey, for reconstruction of three blocks of boardwalk space.
This project will support boardwalk structural repairs, including timber replacement, electrical upgrades and lighting fixtures, as well as ADA compliant ramps, stairs and beach access, in a region with a significant tourist economy. The EDA investment will be matched with $1.9 million in local funds and is expected to create 520 jobs and generate $11.8 million in private investment, according to grantee estimates.
“President Biden knows how important the travel and tourism industry is for the American economy, especially in New Jersey,” said Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo. “This EDA investment will support the growth of the tourism sector in Wildwood, creating jobs and bringing more visitors to the region.”
“The travel and tourism industry is a critical economic driver for many local economies across the country,” said Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Economic Development Alejandra Y. Castillo. “This project will support local tourism, which represents a significant portion of the regional economy.”
“We thank the U.S. Department of Commerce and our congressional delegation for their continued commitment to New Jersey’s economic vitality,” said Governor Phil Murphy. “This investment in the future of North Wildwood will generate millions in private investment and hundreds of jobs in a community that has long epitomized the very best of our state’s iconic tourist destinations. In tandem with the statewide Boardwalk Fund I proposed earlier this month, this pivotal federal support will further accelerate growth in our burgeoning shore economies.”
“The vibrant travel and tourism sector and the many attractions at the Jersey Shore are vital components of our of state’s economy,” said Senator Bob Menendez. “This grant from the EDA will not only support the Wildwoods’ local tourism industry, but will create hundreds of jobs, support small business growth, and fuel additional private investment into the community.”
“As a New Jerseyan I’m proud to have supported several recent boardwalk infrastructure funding projects, because I know that our boardwalks serve as economic engines for the shore region,” said Senator Cory Booker. “This federal funding will provide vital upgrades to North Wildwood’s infrastructure and pave the way towards continued growth while attracting more businesses and visitors to the region.”
“In South Jersey, the tourism and travel industry is vital to economic growth in the region,” said Congressman Jeff Van Drew (NJ-02). “This grant for North Wildwood will attract visitors, provide jobs, and as a result, stimulate the local economy.”
