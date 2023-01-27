North Wildwood Boardwalk - File Photo

Post-Labor Day crowd on North Wildwood Boardwalk Sept. 5, 2019.

 File Photo

WASHINGTON – Today (Jan. 26), U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo announced that the Department’s Economic Development Administration (EDA) is awarding a $1.1 million grant to the city of North Wildwood, New Jersey, for reconstruction of three blocks of boardwalk space.

