Stop sign stock
Bullpen AI via Shutterstock

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

OCEAN CITY - Four-way stop signs were installed this week at two intersections along Simpson Avenue.

The new traffic pattern is now in effect at these intersections: 11th Street and Simpson Avenue, and 13th Street and Simpson Avenue.

The change will serve as a traffic-calming measure in the neighborhood where adjacent intersections include four-way stops.

“Public safety will always be our top priority,” Mayor Jay A. Gillian said. “I’m glad to see this work get done.”

Police remind pedestrians and drivers to be aware of the new pattern and to use caution in the area as people adjust to it.

Locations

Recommended for you

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments