SEA ISLE CITY - During the public comment portion of the city council meeting Oct. 25, a resident from Strathmere brought forward an issue that resonated with both council members and the general public alike: who can ever predict if the Townsends Inlet bridge will be open, and if so, for how long?
Townsends Inlet Bridge: Open, Closed, Who Knows?
Camille Sailer
Reporter
Camille Sailer, who covers Dennis Township, Sea Isle City and Upper Township, enjoys covering the northern part of the county as an interesting counterpoint to her work as an international trade consultant.
