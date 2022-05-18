cmc logo

NORTH CAPE MAY - The County of Cape May’s 2021 Maintenance Paving contract is continuing with the resurfacing of Townbank Road (CR 648) in Lower Township. Maintenance paving is expected to take place on Friday night May 20th between the hours of 6:00 P.M. to 6:00 A.M.

The limits of the maintenance paving project will be from Seashore Road west to Bayshore Road. The resurfacing will be limited to the west bound lane and shoulder.

East bound traffic will be maintained during the paving project; however, west bound traffic will be detoured. Depending upon the location of the moving operation, west bound traffic will be detoured either at Seashore Road or Shunpike Road.

Two-way traffic will resume Saturday morning upon completion of the paving.

During active times of the paving operation, local residents will have access to their homes and emergency service access will be maintained.

There will be a temporary parking restriction along the north shoulder of Townbank Road beginning at 5:00 P.M. on Friday night and extending until the completion of paving Saturday morning.

Motorist should avoid the work zone to the greatest extent possible and use caution if driving thru the work zone.

