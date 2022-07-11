Sea Isle City Logo - Use This One

SEA ISLE CITY – City Council held its annual reorganization following its regular meeting June 28 and selected Mary Tighe as president of the council, with a term starting July 1 and concluding in June 2023.  

Tighe has served on the council since 2007, when Sea Isle City instituted local government changes from a three-member commissioner structure, which included the mayor, to a five-member council.  

Tighe will replace Jack Gibson, who will continue on the council as vice president.  

Mayor Leonard Desiderio extended his congratulations to Tighe, stating, “Mary has been a devoted member of City Council… and she is committed to maintaining the high standards that make Sea Isle City such a wonderful place.” 

Camille Sailer, who covers Dennis Township, Sea Isle City and Upper Township, enjoys covering the northern part of the county as an interesting counterpoint to her work as an international trade consultant.

