COURT HOUSE - A long-time Cape May County commissioner has decided not to seek reelection this fall.
Gerald Thornton, who has served the county for over 40 years, said, “It’s a very difficult decision for me emotionally. I truly love this county. It’s been a terrific run, though, and it’s time for me to spend more time with my grandchildren and travel.
"My wife, Linda, and I have talked about going cross country for the past three or four years now, and it’s time. She has been my major political supporter over the years and it’s time for us to do some traveling.”
Thornton first served as a freeholder from 1976 to 1987. He was the director of the Board of Chosen Freeholders, now the Board of County Commissioners, for three of those years.
He was reelected to the board in 1995 and has served ever since. He's been the director of the board since 2012.
Over the years, he has had responsibility for many areas, including Emergency Management, Tourism, Facilities and Services, Information Technology, Finance and Purchasing, and the Division of Veterans' Services.
He has been a liaison to several areas, as well, including the 911 Advisory Board, Industrial Pollution Control Financing Authority, Municipal Utilities Authority, and Atlantic Cape Community College.
“Personally, the thing I am most proud of during all the years is the county staff and the great job they do,” he said, reflectively. “Also, the people who serve on all the boards. They are so dedicated and really care about the county. We have an outstanding staff, and I am just so proud of them and for being able to serve with them.”
When asked what he considers some of his proudest achievements over the years, Thornton pointed to the senior citizen centers and nutrition program he started, the county’s Special Services School, and the Crest Haven Nursing and Rehabilitation Center he helped build.
He was also involved in bringing the Jersey Cape Diagnostic, Training, and Opportunity Center together into one location with a state grant, where they now make beach tags for many municipalities across the state.
“I also am extremely proud of our veterans' cemetery,” Thornton said, recalling that he got the idea for the cemetery after visiting another county and worked two years to make it a reality in Cape May County.
He is a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and attended technical schools, including Air Traffic Controller, Space Tracking and Telemetry, Automatic Radar, Management and Supervision, and Non-Commissioned Officers Academy.
“I also have valued my working relationships with other political leaders in our community, at the state level, and the local mayors and officials,” he added. “I praise anyone, regardless of party, who puts their name on the ballot. They deserve our thanks, and I have always valued my relationship with these leaders.”
Although the Covid pandemic was a “most difficult challenge,” Thornton said overall, the “disastrous” snowstorms and hurricanes and their “frightening” impact on the residents in the county were the most difficult challenges he faced over the years.
“Atlantic City Electric always steps up during these storms but working with Emergency Management and the individual impacts during these storms was always challenging,” he said.
He recalled evacuating the nursing homes in the county without incident during one storm and standing in Crest Haven as the last group of residents were being moved.
“This little old lady in a wheelchair asked me if I thought she was going to be OK,” Thornton said, his voice breaking with emotion. “We moved 1,600 people that day without incident because of an outstanding effort by many people in the county.”
Another effort that caused Thornton’s voice to break with emotion was a food drive for the food pantry serving the National Guard when they were called to serve during the Gulf War, which was the first Iraq war.
“I was there taking the packages of food as people drove up, and this little old lady in a beat-up car drove up and she got out and walked slowly up to me,” Thornton said. “She said she wanted to help our vets, but this was all she could give, and it was a can of condensed milk. It still brings tears to my eyes today when I recall that incident and it’s those types of things that I was lucky enough to be a part of.”
Although Thornton was not born in Cape May County, he spent summers in Lower Township as a child.
“I went to school in Philadelphia and my parents and aunts and uncles all had summer homes in Lower Township,” he said. “We'd get out of school at the end of the year and a few days later, we’d be down at the shore for the summer.
"My father was the youngest of 11, so there were always lots of cousins and aunts and uncles around. My memories of the area were always of fun, and I truly love this county."
“I really am going to miss it,” he added.
