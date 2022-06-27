Stone Harbor Logo

STONE HARBOR – The Point in Stone Harbor will be closed to all pedestrians and vehicles from 7 a.m. June 28 through July 8. 

The public works department will be working to repair storm damage incurred at the Point.

From July 2 through July 4, the 123rd Street lot will temporarily reopen for parking and pedestrian access to the beach only. The beach will remain closed.

