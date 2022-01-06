WASHINGTON - Sen. Michael Testa (R-1) and U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew (R-2nd) made recent statements about their positions on various controversial topics, which are outlined below.
Testa represents Cape May County in the state senate and Van Drew represents our district in the United States Congress.
Testa Critical of Department of Labor
Testa lambasted New Jersey’s Department of Labor and Workforce Development Jan. 4, after the agency issued a press release covering its accomplishments in 2021, according to a release from the senator.
“With statewide unemployment sitting at 6.6 percent, tied with New York and better than only two other states, it is certainly inappropriate timing for a victory lap,” Testa stated in the release. “The department’s embarrassing failures in processing tens of thousands of unemployment claims during the pandemic turned New Jersey into a laughingstock in the eyes of other states, and too many families continue to struggle due to the financial fallout from long-delayed benefit payments.”
Frustrated filers still cannot make in-person appointments to resolve their claims and it is unclear when those meetings might resume, according to the press release from the senator.
“Our office alone has dozens of cases which date back six months or more and we have had to escalate them to the governor’s office itself for attention,” Testa continued. “That’s not success; that’s the sound of the band playing on as the Titanic sinks.”
The press release from the labor department stated that the state had recovered “approximately 76 percent of jobs lost” in the pandemic.
“Not only is celebrating their ineptness silly and tasteless, but it is also an insult to New Jersey families and residents who have suffered dearly because of the department’s incompetency,” stated Testa.
Van Drew Makes Statement Against Vaccine Mandate Ahead of Supreme Court Hearing
This week, the Supreme Court will hear arguments on President Joe Biden’s federal vaccine mandates.
Van Drew opposes these mandates and favors an individual’s personal choice regarding their health, he said in a statement.
“I recently introduced legislation that would ban any Covid related vaccine mandate on an individual. There is no reason that any American should be forced by the government’s hand to receive the vaccine or risk losing their livelihood. Last month, the United States military began discharging service members that refused to get the shot. This threatens thousands of active duty soldiers, which will in turn threaten our military’s readiness. This is unacceptable…I was also proud to join my colleague, Representative Brian Mast (of Florida), in introducing legislation that would prohibit any service member from being disciplined for refusing Covid vaccine.”
Van Drew added: “These mandates must stop. People need to get back to living their lives; they have done everything that has been asked of them from wearing masks to lockdowns. The fifteen days to stop the spread has turned into two years - enough is enough.”
Testa Doesn’t Want Murphy’s Emergency Powers Extended
Testa announced his strong opposition Jan. 5 to the proposed legislation to extend the governor’s emergency powers for another 90 days.
“I will vote against any measure to extend this governor’s emergency powers for one more second, much less for another 90 days. Phil Murphy’s unlimited power has damaged our state, shut the doors on a third of our small businesses and harmed our residents,” stated Testa. “I would ask that any member of the Legislature who is planning to vote to give the Governor another 90 days of unfettered power also submit a letter of immediate resignation at the same time.”