Members of the Lower Township Board of Education in a meeting, early 2021. The proposed legislation could significantly alter the roles and responsibilities of education boards.

TRENTON – State Sen. Michael Testa (R-1) introduced a “Parents’ Bill of Rights” bill June 23. The legislation aims to allow parents of public school children to observe, comment and direct their kids’ education.

“Parents are rightly upset about the stream of ultra-left indoctrination from some activist educators which seek to miseducate our students instead of preparing them for success in the real world,” stated Testa.

A press release from his office suggested that New Jersey public school districts “try to hide some of the most controversial and shocking curricula from parents and taxpayers.”

The legislation includes language to declare that “it is a fundamental right of parents to direct the upbringing, education and care of their minor children.” Testa maintained that parents have a fundamental right to know the content of state standards of instruction as well as the curriculum established by the local elected school board in their districts.

Since April, revelations about proposed sex education curricula in certain districts have caused an uproar among some parents. 

“Parents have a right, and a responsibility, to learn what schools are teaching, and those schools cannot seek to delay or deny those parents their rights,” Testa said in the statement.

The bill also says that “information about a minor child should not be withheld, either inadvertently or purposefully, from the child’s parent, including information relating to the minor child’s physical and mental health, well-being, and education, while the minor child is in the custody of the school district.”

Upon introduction, the bill was referred to the relevant committees in each chamber and currently awaits a hearing.

