TRENTON – State Sen. Michael Testa (R-1) introduced a “Parents’ Bill of Rights” bill June 23. The legislation aims to allow parents of public school children to observe, comment and direct their kids’ education.
“Parents are rightly upset about the stream of ultra-left indoctrination from some activist educators which seek to miseducate our students instead of preparing them for success in the real world,” stated Testa.
A press release from his office suggested that New Jersey public school districts “try to hide some of the most controversial and shocking curricula from parents and taxpayers.”
The legislation includes language to declare that “it is a fundamental right of parents to direct the upbringing, education and care of their minor children.” Testa maintained that parents have a fundamental right to know the content of state standards of instruction as well as the curriculum established by the local elected school board in their districts.
Since April, revelations about proposed sex education curricula in certain districts have caused an uproar among some parents.
“Parents have a right, and a responsibility, to learn what schools are teaching, and those schools cannot seek to delay or deny those parents their rights,” Testa said in the statement.
The bill also says that “information about a minor child should not be withheld, either inadvertently or purposefully, from the child’s parent, including information relating to the minor child’s physical and mental health, well-being, and education, while the minor child is in the custody of the school district.”
Upon introduction, the bill was referred to the relevant committees in each chamber and currently awaits a hearing.
Only content submissions which satisfy our conditions for publication will be published.
The fee for publication via this portal is $100. This fee is non-refundable.
To accomplish your publication purchase, you must be logged-in as a website user: https://www.capemaycountyherald.com/users/signup
This purchase is for online publication only. If print publication is also desired, please proceed with the purchase of online publication and contact Advertise@cmcHerald.com regarding print publication.
By default, approved/paid submissions will be published to the "Lifestyle" section of the website. Requests for other urls/sections deemed relevant to the submission will be honored.
Submissions may contain links – including do-follow links.
Published submissions will remain published for as long as the website remains active, presumably at least one year.
Publisher reserves the right to refuse publication for any reason.
Submissions will not be processed for publication without advance payment.
Submissions requiring additional support services – e.g., to amend content or to effect payment – will not be published. By mutual agreement, editorial services may be provided for an additional charge; otherwise, advance payment rendered will be deemed a non-refundable service charge.
Upon request to Advertise@cmcHerald.com a link to the published article will be transmitted via email.
Our website is directed to a U.S.-based audience; our content may not be accessible to some international audiences due to technology restrictions.
By initiating this transaction, the submitter assumes any and all liability associated with publication of the submitted content (e.g., infringement, licensing) and agrees to defend and hold the Publisher harmless.