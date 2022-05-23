schoolkids in masks.png
TRENTON - Over the weekend, the Franklin Township school district in Somerset County announced via a popup on their website that a mandatory masking policy would be reintroduced May 23. Senator Michael Testa (R-1) responded by introducing legislation that would create an opt-out for parents in such districts.

Under the bill parents could create an educational savings account which could then be used to allow their schoolchildren to attend a school in a district that does not mandate masks on students. The costs of creating those accounts would be borne by the school district which imposed the mask mandate.

“This bill gives parents the ability to fight back and the power to ensure their children are not forced to mask up,” Testa said in a statement.

According to a press release from Testa’s office, a 2021 study published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) covered more than 90,000 elementary-school students in 169 Georgia schools and found that forcing students to wear masks “lacks a well-grounded scientific justification.”

“Masks don’t seem to affect medical outcomes and serve only to make some adults feel they are doing something to protect students. Kids shouldn’t suffer to make adults feel better. My bill restores parental control to local education,” Testa stated.

