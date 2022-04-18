City of CM logo

CAPE MAY - In March, Cape May introduced a no tax increase 2022 budget that still managed to increase spending on important city initiatives.  

The Taxpayers Association (TPA) commended the city for its “careful fiscal management and a conservative approach to meeting the fiduciary responsibilities of the city to the taxpayers.” 

Then, the members of the TPA April 8 asked the city to spend more. 

In a letter to City Council, the TPA made a push for more “consistent and effective enforcement of the city’s ordinances and codes.” The communication to the council called the municipal codes “in purpose and effect” the “protections for the quality of life in our community.” 

Arguing that “regulations are useless” in situations where residents and visitors “know that failure to follow the regulations carries no consequence,” the TPA is urging $100,000 in new spending in the 2022 budget for “the immediate hiring of at least three employees dedicated to the enforcement of all existing ordinances and regulations.”  

Whether the amount of spending urged by the TPA is sufficient to cover all the associated costs of three additional employees isn’t clear. What is clear is the thrust of the recommendation, which seeks “a comprehensive enforcement plan across all departments.” 

