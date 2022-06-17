TRENTON – State leadership announced more than $1 billion set to be added to the Affordable New Jersey Communities for Homeowners and Renters (ANCHOR) tax relief program June 15.
The program is slated to be incorporated into the upcoming 2023 budget. Governor Phil Murphy made the announcement with both Senate President Nicholas Scutari and Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin.
“I am proud to stand alongside Speaker Coughlin to announce the delivery of $2 billion in direct property tax relief, which will provide over 2 million rebates to New Jersey households. This is a truly historic tax relief program for our state,” Governor Murphy stated.
The program will create a phase-in of rebates and benefits. Over a million homeowners with income under $250k would receive some sort of cash rebate for their property tax bill. An expected 900,000 renters with income under $150k would receive $450 each year to help offset rent increases resulting from increased property taxes.
The current average New Jersey property tax bill is $9,300.
Right now, the similar Homestead Rebate Program serves 470,000 homeowners and provides an average annual benefit of $628. The ANCHOR program would replace it.
