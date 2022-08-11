Tax-free Back-to-school Shopping Begins Aug. 27

TRENTON – Gov. Phil Murphy announced in June that a back-to-school sales tax holiday would be implemented for 10 days, saving families, college students, and teachers hundreds of dollars.
The tax holiday, Aug. 27 to Sept. 5, which waives New Jersey’s 6.625% sales tax, will be on all school supplies, computers, calculators, book bags, lunch boxes, textbooks, and athletic equipment. A complete list of approved items is available on the state’s website.
The tax holiday will apply to both online and in-person sales.
Murphy stated in a press release, “A back-to-school tax holiday has been talked about for a long time, and as inflation is a central worry around many of our residents’ kitchen tables, now is the time to do it.”
The Murphy administration believes that this legislation will give a measure of relief to families and teachers toward their purchase of expensive supplies, ensuring that students and teachers can get what they need for a successful school year.
The tax holiday, as it stands now, will be a one-time initiative; however, the Murphy administration may consider it again in the future if it is deemed a success.
This type of tax holiday has been implemented in 16 other states.
