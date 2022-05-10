Screen Shot 2022-05-10 at 2.46.36 PM.png

A water bottle refilling station. Stations similar to these will be installed using the funding from the NJEA.

 myboys.me via Shutterstock

COURT HOUSE – The Cape May County Special Services school district received a $10,000 sustainability grant from the New Jersey Education Association (NJEA). The grant is part of a $180,000 distribution of grant funding statewide.

The district will create a campaign based on “Reuse, Refill, Recycle” that will educate the community on the sustainability issues associated with disposable plastic water bottles. Five water bottle refilling stations will be installed, and guest speakers will be invited to speak.

“Cape May County Special Services is proud to be the recipient of this year’s Sustainable Jersey for Schools grant,” Assistant Superintendent Jamie Moscony said in a statement. She expressed gratitude to the NJEA for the infusion of funding.

