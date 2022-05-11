TRENTON - Governor Phil Murphy and Human Services Commissioner Sarah Adelman today announced that $10 million in grants will be available for summer youth camps to help cover operational expenses and provide financial assistance to eligible families.
“Summer youth camps serve as an essential childcare option for working parents by providing a safe and enriching environment for children while school is out of session,” Governor Murphy said in a statement.
“We are glad we can make these grants available again for the second Summer season to help these providers with operational expenses and assist more families in affording this care over the summer months,” stated Adelman.
Eligible summer youth camp providers must be licensed by the Department of Children and Families and be approved by the Department of Health to operate a summer camp for the 2022 summer camp season. They must also comply with local, state and federal health and safety requirements.
Summer Camp grants range from $7,500 to $25,000, depending on camp enrollment and the length of the camp operating season. Half of the grant must be used to provide financial assistance to families not eligible for childcare assistance and the other half must be used to pay for operational expenses such as staff wages, rent, utilities, facilities maintenance, equipment and supplies.
