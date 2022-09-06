ACE Logo

CAPE MAY - Atlantic City Electric is currently upgrading and modernizing its existing substation on Elmira Street in Cape May to improve reliability for thousands of customers in Cape May, West Cape May and Cape May Point, as well as visitors to the region. This new, modern facility will reduce the impacts of severe storms, leading to fewer storm-related outages.

