CAPE MAY - Atlantic City Electric is currently upgrading and modernizing its existing substation on Elmira Street in Cape May to improve reliability for thousands of customers in Cape May, West Cape May and Cape May Point, as well as visitors to the region. This new, modern facility will reduce the impacts of severe storms, leading to fewer storm-related outages.
Streets to Close for Substation Upgrades in Cape May
NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.
Tags
Locations
Press Release
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Load comments
Most Popular
Articles
- Woman Arrested for Drunk Driving, Punching Officer
- ICONA Presents Cape May Hotel Plans in Public Forum
- Man Arrested for Strangulation Attempt in Road Rage Incident
- Route 9 Crash Kills Millville Man
- Wildwood Boardwalk Construction Enters Second Phase
- Upper Resident Questions Budget, Salary Increases
- Crest to Install First Public EV Chargers on the Island
- Parkway Accident Kills Marmora Man
- OC’s Ninth Street Beach Closed After Boating Accident
- Sea Isle Mayor Talks City’s Strategy on Rowdy Teens
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
- Stone Harbor - So the White House press secretary tweeted that the 2016 election was stolen but if anyone in the Republican Party states the same thing they are racist and fascist right? Come on man, it different...
- North Wildwood - Is parking on the wrong side of the street legal? In North Wildwood I constantly see cars parked on the wrong side of the street. If it's not legal perhaps ticketing these vehicles would...
- Avalon - To the spouter from August 31st who called the Avalon post office employee unfriendly because he didn't have change for his $20 bill ,when mailing a small package, I say that he couldn't...
- Wildwood - I really don’t think it is right for volunteer firemen to hold vacationers hostage by tying traffic up unbelievably on Route 47. I live in a community that also has volunteer firemen, but they...
- Cape May - A Tennessee Mother, out for a jog is abducted, possibly raped and murdered! Her Body was found and Identified today. I'll get to the point, IF she had a gun, she'd be alive today and a...